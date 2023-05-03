Natalie Volden is an animal lover, and one of them she loves is the sea turtle.

The 12-year-old, who is a sixth-grader at Westby Area Middle School, is on a mission to help save sea turtles by organizing the 5K Kemps Krawl at Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park’s walking path, Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

This is the second annual walk Volden has organized to benefit Sea Turtle Inc., South Padre Island, Texas. The organization is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and releases sea turtles throughout the year.

Volden became interested in sea turtles when she and her family visited Sea Turtle, Inc., in the fall of 2021. “I saw all of the injuries and suffering and I decided to help and to raise money,” she said.

Natalie’s mother, Ashley Seeley, said the 5K Kemps Krawl is held annually at South Padre Island to benefit Sea Turtle, Inc. “She thought since we can’t be there she wanted to bring it to Wisconsin.”

Volden said some of the turtles at Sea Turtle, Inc., have been hit by propellers, which cut open their shells. “They don’t always release them,” she said. “If a turtle ends up there three times, they stay there as a resident.”

Last year’s event raised $750 and had between 70 and 80 walkers. Volden said her goal this year is to raise $1,000 and in 2024 to raise $2,000.

Anyone who participates will walk the park’s path four times to reach the 5K mark. There will be a turtle-themed bucket onsite for people to drop their loose change or checks made payable to Sea Turtle, Inc. Donations can also be made at https://www.facebook.com/events/767331871684088 via Venmo. All donations are tax-deductible.

Volden said the walk will raise money for food and medicine, and to help hatchlings.

Registration isn’t required. The first 40 children receive a special gift bag.

“We made name tags (for kids) to name a turtle and next year we’ll show a picture of the hatchling they adopted,” Volden said.

Volden got the idea for the name tags after she adopted Grasshopper, a female Green Sea Turtle who is based off the tip of Florida. Volden can view Grasshopper’s journey through the turtle’s tracker.

So far, Volden has secured eight business sponsors for the walk and will acknowledge them at the event. She has also created posters to share facts about sea turtles.

“It (the walk) was new last year, and now I’m more familiar with it,” she said.