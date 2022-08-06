Westby Syttende Mai Board seeks directors, volunteers

The Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors is seeking people who are willing to serve on the board and others who are interested in volunteering to help with events and activities associated with the annual celebration of the area’s Norwegian heritage.

There are a total of 10 seats on the board, seven of which are open, said Michelle Holen, president of the board. Holen said she will be stepping off the board if the open board seats are filled.

Responsibilities

Board responsibilities include attending monthly meetings, and helping with planning, coordination and organization of events for the celebration. New directors are elected annually for three-year staggered terms. Volunteers (those wanting to help but not necessarily serve as a board member) would be responsible for helping to coordinate, organize and oversee events – reporting progress, issues or needs directly to the board of directors.

Holen said the board is seeking balance in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

“In order for Syttende Mail to collaborate and work in a positive, forward progression with other organizations, there needs to be a balance of the directors so that a conflict of interest situation does not arise when matters of business between organizations is conducted,” she said.

The bylaws state that a director will not vote on any matter in which he or she has a direct or indirect conflict of interest and will fully disclose to the board the nature of any conflict of interest; the failure to do so can be cause for immediate removal from the board.

“If enough interest in becoming members of the board is not received, the possibility of dissolving the corporation could be a distinct possibility,” Holen said. “Dissolving the corporation would then mean any and all assets remaining after all liabilities and expenses are paid, whether tangible or monetary, would have to be distributed to other community not for profit organizations with the same focus or mission. This would be done via an application process which would then be reviewed by an attorney to ensure that it would be done without bias.”

The bylaws state there shall be no fewer than five and not more than 10 directors on the board.

Anyone interested in joining the board or volunteering to help with the celebration’s activities may contact Holen at 608-606-1708, send an email to info@westbysyttendemai.com or send a message on the Westby Syttend Mai Facebook page.

The next board meeting will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 306 Main St., Westby, Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.