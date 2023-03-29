Westby Syttende Mai will be holding its annual royalty coronation at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Avenue S., Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m.

Five contestants are vying to become royalty and reign over the 55th Westby Syttende Mai celebration, which is scheduled for May 20-21. The 2022 Syttende Mai Princess Brynn Thunstedt, First Attendant Marissa Klum and Second Attendant Mora Martine will crown the 2023 court.

This year’s candidates are as follows:

Cailey Chroninger, daughter of Maryanne and Curt Chroninger, sponsored by Embroidery & More;

Hailey Nersion, daughter of Julie and Dan Nerison, sponsored by Nersion Farms;

Maya Dunnum, daughter of Jamie Howell and Dave Graupmann, sponsored by Nordic Lanes;

Mary Chroninger, daughter of Briana and Chris Chroninger, sponsored by Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts;

Adelynn Oliver daughter of Maranda and Dusty Oliver, sponsored by WCCU.

Admission to the coronation is $5 for adults, and free for 18 and younger.

There will be a “meet and greet” for the public and visiting royalty on April 1 in the Our Saviors Lutheran Church basement, 306 S. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.