Westby Syttende Mai event results

Westby celebrated its 53rd Syttende Mai May 15. Results of the various events have been shared by the Syttende Mai Board.
Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade results
Most authentic Norwegian Girl - Mallory Strangstalien
Most authentic Norwegian Boy - William Hubbard
Best Dressed Nissse - McKenna Meinking
Youngest Norski - Jotan and Thora Anderson
Best Dressed Viking - The Norwegian Pony Squad
Ugliest Troll - Leo the Dog
Best Dressed Pet - Oliver the dog
Best Dressed Norwegian Family - Sonja and William Hubbard
Best Decorated Wagon - Heidi and Adalynn Nelson
Best Decorated Bike or Trike - Annika Tucker
Funniest Entry - Arihahna Trott
Judge's Choice - Presley Strangstalien
Tykes and Trikes - Kids Bike Races results
1st Place: Piper Olerud and Lincoln Duerst
2nd Place: Addie Nelson and Myles Lewiston-Dinger
3rd Place: Carlin Duerst and William Hubbard
5yr - 6yr
1st Place: Zoey Gartner & London Dahl
2nd Place: Peyton Olerud
7yr - 8yr
1st Place: Sonja Hubbard & Leo Barstad
2nd Place: Willow Steinhoff & Liam Lyons
9yr - 10yr
1st Place: Harper Davey & Lincoln Davey
2nd Place: Ellie Lyons
11yr - 12yr
1st Place: Cecelia Lyons and Reed Barstad
2nd Place: Ronan Radke
3rd Place: Cole Lewis
The Tara and Trevor Lyons family organized the bicycle event.
Car show results
Best of Open - Brian Rauch of Sparta - 1931 Ford Coupe
Best of Car - Brian Anderson of Viroqua - 1964 Galaxie
Best of Truck - David Seidel of Viroqua - 1934 Chevy Pickup
Best of Motorcycle -Shaun Schmitz/Jessica Hanson of Westby- 1988 Electraglide
Punt, Pass and Kick results
11 and over
Boys - 1st Ethan Schmidtknecht, 2nd Grady Evenstead
Girls - 1st Alea Meinking
9-10
Boys - 1st Gavin Fortun, 2 Connor Miller
Girls- 1st Hayley Diss, 2 Greta Vonfeldt
7-8
Boys - 1st Liam Schwartz, 2nd Chase Fanelli
Girls - 1st girls Maddie Schwartz, 2nd Tia Rugg
5-6
Boys - 1st Lucas Dahl, 2nd Griffin Rugg
Girls - 1st Mallory Strangstalien, 2nd Brinlee Berger
4 and under
Boys - 1st Jackson Schwartz, 2nd Brayson Berger
Girls - 1st Presley Strangstalien, 2nd McKenna Meinking
The seventh- and eighth-grade tackle football group and their families added this event to Syttended Mai and coordinated it.
Troll hunt results
Tann was found by Bella and Payton Pedretti
Huldrah was found by Evy Sanwick
Runa was found by Mark Conrad
Medallion hunt results
1-McKenna Jothen
2-Jamie Oliver
3-Lilyann Steers
4- Missing from hiding location but not registered
5- Not found
6-Jace Lium
7-Riley Sebion
8-Evy Sanwick
9-Not found
10-Letha Steers
11-Betty Stoleson
12–Missing from hiding location but not registered
13-Ellie Lyon
14-Mallory Strangstalien
15-Kameron and Macy Hulst
16-Cecelia Lyons
17-Not found
Cash and gas button raffle winners
1st Place $500 – Lexi Crume
2nd Place $250 gas card – Amanda Hickok
3rd Place $150 – Elida Anderson
4th Place $100 gas card – Peggy Berger
5th Place 100 gas card – Bob Kraft
Royalty scholarship raffle results
Item - Donated by - Winner
Bleacher Seat - New Directions Real Estate - K. Hagen
Handmade Gnome - Patty Hagen - Chris Dregne
Handmade Afghan - Linda Hagen - Nancy Ofte
Camping chair - New Directions Real Estate - Ali Fortun
S'more Basket - Haley Hagen - Mary Jo Griffin
Cupcake Basket - Haley Hagen - Amy Ellefson
Summer Fun Basket - Haley Hagen - L. Hagen
Decorative Troll Plate - Siw & Kenny Volden (Norway) - Gavin Fortun
Rosemaled Clock - Siw & Kenny Volden (Norway) - Heidi Harder
Knitted Girls Bunad - Siw & Kenny Volden (Norway) - Jana Dregne
Coffee Basket & $50 in gift cards & 2 $10 coupons - Red Lobster - Sherry Yaun
Two hand painted Gnomes - David Kraabel - Steve Rudie
Hanging flower basket - Dregne Family - Heidi Harder
Hanging Flower basket - Dregne Family - Mary Griffin
T-shirt & Socks - Dregne's Scandinavian Gifts - L. Hagen
$25 Gift card - Blush by Karri - P. Hagen
$15 Gift card - Legacy - Jenna Sloan
$25 Gift card - Westby Locker & Meats - Al Wee
Condiment Basket - Royalty Advisors - Angie Cina
Sweatshirt & Hat - Westby Rod & Gun Club- Joy Moser
Car wash bucket - Royalty Advisors - Chris Dregne
Family/Kids Movie Night basket - Royalty Advisors - Jana Dregne
Wood Gnome - Wehling Farms & Country Store - Judy Koula
$25 Gift Card - Kwik Trip - Heidi Harder
$25 Gift Card - Viroqua Food Coop - Kathleen Volden
$40 Gift Card - Viroqua Floral Mercantile - H. Hagen
Insulated Tote Bag with Items - Vernon Communications Co-op-Judy Gilbertson
Sign & Matching Coasters - Katie Hagen - Joy Moser
Welcome Sign - Katie Hagen - Jana Dregne
One night stay certificate - Westby House Inn & Restaurant - P. Hagen
$20 Gift certificate - Stockyard Grill & Saloon - Julie Hagen
Hanging Flower Basket - Valley Market - Nichol Davey
$20 Gift card & Plant - History Alive Project - Chris Dregne
$20 Gift card & Plant - Dave & Ruth Amundson - Lincoln Davey
$25 Gift Card - Westby Coop Creamery - M. Jackson
Norway Shirt - Dregne's Scandinavian Gifts - K. Hagen
$25 Gift Card - Kwik Trip - Chris Dregen
$25 Gift card - Nelson Agri-Center - Andrea Miller
$10 Gift certificate - The Cakery & Bake Shop - Amy Ellefson
$20 Gift certificate - Viroqua Family Restaurant - Jenna Sloan
$10 Gift Certificate - The Cakery & Bake Shop- Chris Dregne
$20 Gift Certificate - Branches Winery - Kathy Carne