Westby Syttende Mai event results
Westby celebrated its 53rd Syttende Mai May 15. Results of the various events have been shared by the Syttende Mai Board.

Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade results

Most authentic Norwegian Girl - Mallory Strangstalien

Most authentic Norwegian Boy - William Hubbard

Best Dressed Nissse - McKenna Meinking

Youngest Norski - Jotan and Thora Anderson

Best Dressed Viking - The Norwegian Pony Squad

Ugliest Troll - Leo the Dog

Best Dressed Pet - Oliver the dog

Best Dressed Norwegian Family - Sonja and William Hubbard

Best Decorated Wagon - Heidi and Adalynn Nelson

Best Decorated Bike or Trike - Annika Tucker

Funniest Entry - Arihahna Trott

Judge's Choice - Presley Strangstalien

Tykes and Trikes - Kids Bike Races results

1st Place: Piper Olerud and Lincoln Duerst

2nd Place: Addie Nelson and Myles Lewiston-Dinger

3rd Place: Carlin Duerst and William Hubbard

5yr - 6yr

1st Place: Zoey Gartner & London Dahl

2nd Place: Peyton Olerud

7yr - 8yr

1st Place: Sonja Hubbard & Leo Barstad

2nd Place: Willow Steinhoff & Liam Lyons

9yr - 10yr

1st Place: Harper Davey & Lincoln Davey

2nd Place: Ellie Lyons

11yr - 12yr

1st Place: Cecelia Lyons and Reed Barstad

2nd Place: Ronan Radke

3rd Place: Cole Lewis

The Tara and Trevor Lyons family organized the bicycle event.

Car show results

Best of Open - Brian Rauch of Sparta - 1931 Ford Coupe

Best of Car - Brian Anderson of Viroqua - 1964 Galaxie

Best of Truck - David Seidel of Viroqua - 1934 Chevy Pickup

Best of Motorcycle -Shaun Schmitz/Jessica Hanson of Westby- 1988 Electraglide

Punt, Pass and Kick results

11 and over

Boys - 1st Ethan Schmidtknecht, 2nd Grady Evenstead

Girls - 1st Alea Meinking

9-10

Boys - 1st Gavin Fortun, 2 Connor Miller

Girls- 1st Hayley Diss, 2 Greta Vonfeldt

7-8

Boys - 1st Liam Schwartz, 2nd Chase Fanelli

Girls - 1st girls Maddie Schwartz, 2nd Tia Rugg

5-6

Boys - 1st Lucas Dahl, 2nd Griffin Rugg

Girls - 1st Mallory Strangstalien, 2nd Brinlee Berger

4 and under

Boys - 1st Jackson Schwartz, 2nd Brayson Berger

Girls - 1st Presley Strangstalien, 2nd McKenna Meinking

The seventh- and eighth-grade tackle football group and their families added this event to Syttended Mai and coordinated it.

Troll hunt results

Tann was found by Bella and Payton Pedretti

Huldrah was found by Evy Sanwick

Runa was found by Mark Conrad

Medallion hunt results

1-McKenna Jothen

2-Jamie Oliver

3-Lilyann Steers

4- Missing from hiding location but not registered

5- Not found

6-Jace Lium

7-Riley Sebion

8-Evy Sanwick

9-Not found

10-Letha Steers

11-Betty Stoleson

12–Missing from hiding location but not registered

13-Ellie Lyon

14-Mallory Strangstalien

15-Kameron and Macy Hulst

16-Cecelia Lyons

17-Not found

Cash and gas button raffle winners

1st Place $500 – Lexi Crume

2nd Place $250 gas card – Amanda Hickok

3rd Place $150 – Elida Anderson

4th Place $100 gas card – Peggy Berger

5th Place 100 gas card – Bob Kraft

Royalty scholarship raffle results

Item - Donated by - Winner

Bleacher Seat - New Directions Real Estate - K. Hagen

Handmade Gnome - Patty Hagen - Chris Dregne

Handmade Afghan - Linda Hagen - Nancy Ofte

Camping chair - New Directions Real Estate - Ali Fortun

S'more Basket - Haley Hagen - Mary Jo Griffin

Cupcake Basket - Haley Hagen - Amy Ellefson

Summer Fun Basket - Haley Hagen - L. Hagen

Decorative Troll Plate - Siw & Kenny Volden (Norway) - Gavin Fortun

Rosemaled Clock - Siw & Kenny Volden (Norway) - Heidi Harder

Knitted Girls Bunad - Siw & Kenny Volden (Norway) - Jana Dregne

Coffee Basket & $50 in gift cards & 2 $10 coupons - Red Lobster - Sherry Yaun

Two hand painted Gnomes - David Kraabel - Steve Rudie

Hanging flower basket - Dregne Family - Heidi Harder

Hanging Flower basket - Dregne Family - Mary Griffin

T-shirt & Socks - Dregne's Scandinavian Gifts - L. Hagen

$25 Gift card - Blush by Karri - P. Hagen

$15 Gift card - Legacy - Jenna Sloan

$25 Gift card - Westby Locker & Meats - Al Wee

Condiment Basket - Royalty Advisors - Angie Cina

Sweatshirt & Hat - Westby Rod & Gun Club- Joy Moser

Car wash bucket - Royalty Advisors - Chris Dregne

Family/Kids Movie Night basket - Royalty Advisors - Jana Dregne

Wood Gnome - Wehling Farms & Country Store - Judy Koula

$25 Gift Card - Kwik Trip - Heidi Harder

$25 Gift Card - Viroqua Food Coop - Kathleen Volden

$40 Gift Card - Viroqua Floral Mercantile - H. Hagen

Insulated Tote Bag with Items - Vernon Communications Co-op-Judy Gilbertson

Sign & Matching Coasters - Katie Hagen - Joy Moser

Welcome Sign - Katie Hagen - Jana Dregne

One night stay certificate - Westby House Inn & Restaurant - P. Hagen

$20 Gift certificate - Stockyard Grill & Saloon - Julie Hagen

Hanging Flower Basket - Valley Market - Nichol Davey

$20 Gift card & Plant - History Alive Project - Chris Dregne

$20 Gift card & Plant - Dave & Ruth Amundson - Lincoln Davey

$25 Gift Card - Westby Coop Creamery - M. Jackson

Norway Shirt - Dregne's Scandinavian Gifts - K. Hagen

$25 Gift Card - Kwik Trip - Chris Dregen

$25 Gift card - Nelson Agri-Center - Andrea Miller

$10 Gift certificate - The Cakery & Bake Shop - Amy Ellefson

$20 Gift certificate - Viroqua Family Restaurant - Jenna Sloan

$10 Gift Certificate - The Cakery & Bake Shop- Chris Dregne

$20 Gift Certificate - Branches Winery - Kathy Carne

