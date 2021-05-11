Westby Syttende Mai opening ceremony to honor Bertha Johnson

An opening ceremony for Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration will honor longtime rommegrot maker Bertha Johnson, Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m.
The opening ceremony, where Johnson will be given the title “2021 Master of Festivities,” takes place at the Vernon Communications Green Space along Main Street.
Johnson has made many a batch of rommegrot to sell each year at the annual Syttende Mai celebration. Helping her over these years has been her daughter, Jean Wedwick and friend Peter Leum. This time-honored Norwegian favorite has only four ingredients: cream, flour, milk and salt.
She has already finished many pails which are now hibernating in her freezer, waiting to be thawed, heated, and then served. Many of those pails are one gallon in size. Most years she goes through 30-some gallon buckets. Some folks like to add one or more of the toppings which can be melted butter, cinnamon and/or brown sugar. She claims that she sells out most years and often gets requests for more after the Westby Syttende Mai weekend is over.
Johnson will be selling rommegrot from the porch of the Thoreson House Museum, 101 Black River Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until sold out.
Cold sales—purchase and take home to enjoy! Call 608-632-3449 to pre-order for pickup. Prices are gallon $30, half gallon $15 and 12-ounce cup $8. Masks are required when picking up and paying. Pre-orders should be picked up before 4:30 p.m. May 15.
Johnson makes and sells all the rommegrot on behalf of Syttende Mai. Once the cost of making it has been covered, the remaining proceeds benefit the festival.
Benefit auction
The 2021 Master Button and Doll Auction supporting the Syttende Mai Royalty Scholarship Fund will take place Saturday, May 15, at the Vernon Communications Green Space along Main Street tentatively at 11:15 a.m.
The framed 2021 master festival button was designed by David Kraabel. The 1974 princess doll, fashioned in the likeness of Princess Bonnie Bagstad-Anderson, was created by Dorothy Stoffegren, complete with a tiny 1974 Syttende Mai button and the watch Bagstad-Anderson wore.
Guest speakers
Two Norwegian cultural programs sponsored by Westby’s History Alive Project, Inc. and Syttedne Mai are also part of the one-day celebration.
The first presentation, “Norsk Immigration,” will be given by Dana Kelly, at the Westby VFW Hall, 205 N. Main St., from 11 a.m. to noon.
Kelly is executive director of the Norwegian American Genealogy Center and the Naeseth Library in Madison. She will share her large professional role and work in the production of the DVD “Kaskeland,” once known as the Koshkonong Settlement.
She will also share with the attendees the facilities of the genealogy center and the services it provides, including translation skills, research services, DNA consulting, classes and customized workshops. The Naeseth Library on site is open for members and non-members.
Kelly and her husband, Gary Swain, are both natives of the Koshkonong Settlement area and are current members of the Sons of Norway, the Norwegian American Historical Association and Vesterheim in Decorah, Iowa. They have three children and a dairy farm in Utica, Wisconsin, in the center of the Koshkonong Prairie.
Masks are required and will be provided; social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
The second presentation will be given by Sue Pruessing of Walworth, Wisconsin, at Westby House Bed and Breakfast Inn, 200 W. State St. from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Doors will open 15 minutes before each session. There is limited seating of 20 people at each program. If time allows, there will be a short question and answer session.
Pruessing is a longtime solja collector. She will share many pieces of her collection, including an actual Norwegian bridal crown. She will talk about the roles that solje and silver in general play in Norwegian culture. She will also talk about the correct way to wear the solje with a traditional bunad.
Attendees are asked to strictly supervise any young people that they may bring with them to the presentations so as not to disturb the inn’s guests. Organizers ask that attendees keep children by their side for the program’s entire duration.
Masks are required at Pruessing’s presentations. Water and masks will be provided and social distancing will be observed.
More events and details about Syttende Mai can be found at www.westbysyttendemai.com and the Syttende Mai Facebook page.