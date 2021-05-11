Westby Syttende Mai opening ceremony to honor Bertha Johnson

Kelly and her husband, Gary Swain, are both natives of the Koshkonong Settlement area and are current members of the Sons of Norway, the Norwegian American Historical Association and Vesterheim in Decorah, Iowa. They have three children and a dairy farm in Utica, Wisconsin, in the center of the Koshkonong Prairie.

Masks are required and will be provided; social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

The second presentation will be given by Sue Pruessing of Walworth, Wisconsin, at Westby House Bed and Breakfast Inn, 200 W. State St. from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Doors will open 15 minutes before each session. There is limited seating of 20 people at each program. If time allows, there will be a short question and answer session.

Pruessing is a longtime solja collector. She will share many pieces of her collection, including an actual Norwegian bridal crown. She will talk about the roles that solje and silver in general play in Norwegian culture. She will also talk about the correct way to wear the solje with a traditional bunad.

Attendees are asked to strictly supervise any young people that they may bring with them to the presentations so as not to disturb the inn’s guests. Organizers ask that attendees keep children by their side for the program’s entire duration.