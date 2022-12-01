Westby Syttende Mai Royalty decorates Rotary Lights tree

That majestic 140-foot tall Christmas tree located at the entrance of the 2022 Rotary Lights certainly gets noticed by many who attend this spectacular event each holiday season along Riverside Park in La Crosse. But did you know that one of the many, many much smaller trees at Rotary Lights has had and continues to have a Westby Syttende Mai Royalty connection?

Westby Syttende Mai Royalty advisors David and Dar Kraabel of Westby remarked, “Our Royalties have participated in decorating their own assigned tree since 2012. Doing so is actually a fundraiser for the Royalty, as our non-profit group has been and continues to be one of the now over 300 non-profits that supply some the ‘people power’ for the Rotary.

“We commit, each year, to so many people to do work and the Rotary then pays us for that help. Our group also gets paid for putting up and taking down the tree and also for the advisors to attend the informational Rotary meetings associated with each year’s huge overall setup.”

This money earned goes into the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty fundraising account to offset some of the costs of the Royalty and that of the Royalty families’ expenses throughout their special year.

This year, the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty tree is decorated with hand-crafted red and white woven hearts, small Norwegian flags and shaggy-bearded nisse. If you go this year, watch for it as it is located soon after you walk through the “Tunnel of Lights.” Check out their tree topper, as it is a huge silver-glittered star and their adjacent sign is easily recognized as it has a Norwegian flag attached to it. It could be one of your perfect photo op stops as you go through the display grounds this season.