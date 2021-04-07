Westby Syttende Mai royalty to be crowned April 11

Westby Syttende Mai will be holding its annual royalty coronation in the Westby Community Room, Sunday, April 11. Three girls are vying to become royalty and reign over the 53rd Syttende Mai celebration, May 15.

This year’s coronation will be much different due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masking and social distancing will be observed with a limited number of people. Attendance is by invitation only. There will be no “meet and greet” or any visiting royalty. Also, the 2021 Westby Historical Society “Grandfather of the Year” will not be announced at the coronation.