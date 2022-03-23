Westby Syttende Mai royalty to be crowned March 26

Westby Syttende Mai will be holding its annual royalty coronation, Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m., with the location being changed to the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
Four girls are vying to become royalty and reign over the 54th Westby Syttende Mai celebration May 14-15. The 2021 Syttende Mai Princess Genevieve Haugen, First Attendant Anna Dregene and Second Attendant Raegan Davey will crown the new 2022 court.
This years candidates are as follows:
- Marissa Klum, daughter of Sam and Jeff Klum, sponsored by the Westby House Inn;
- Mora Martine, daughter of Kira and Derek Martine, sponsored by Tippy Toe Inn;
- Madilynn Sloan, daughter of Jenna and Randy Kuderer, sponsored by Embroidery & More;
- Brynn Thunstedt, daughter of Stephanie and Eric Thunstedt, sponsored by New Directions Real Estate.
This year the coronation is open to the public. There will be a freewill donation at the door and masks are recommended by the Westby School District. The 2022 Friend of the Royalty Award and the 2022 Parade Marshals will also be announced.