Westby Syttende Mai royalty to be crowned March 26

Westby Syttende Mai will be holding its annual royalty coronation, Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m., with the location being changed to the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.

Four girls are vying to become royalty and reign over the 54th Westby Syttende Mai celebration May 14-15. The 2021 Syttende Mai Princess Genevieve Haugen, First Attendant Anna Dregene and Second Attendant Raegan Davey will crown the new 2022 court.

This years candidates are as follows:

Marissa Klum, daughter of Sam and Jeff Klum, sponsored by the Westby House Inn;

Mora Martine, daughter of Kira and Derek Martine, sponsored by Tippy Toe Inn;

Madilynn Sloan, daughter of Jenna and Randy Kuderer, sponsored by Embroidery & More;

Brynn Thunstedt, daughter of Stephanie and Eric Thunstedt, sponsored by New Directions Real Estate.

This year the coronation is open to the public. There will be a freewill donation at the door and masks are recommended by the Westby School District. The 2022 Friend of the Royalty Award and the 2022 Parade Marshals will also be announced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0