Westby teen involved in single-vehicle crash in town of Clinton

A Westby teenager was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Saturday, March 13, at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road in the town of Clinton at about 1:51 a.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 communications received a call from a passerby of a vehicle in the ditch with a possible occupant. When deputies arrived the operator, Zach Bohland, 16, was unconscious behind the wheel and was awoken by officers. It appears Bohland had backed his vehicle down Alderman Road, losing control and getting hung up on a culvert.

Bohland was wearing his seat belt and airbags did not deploy. Bohland was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by LaFarge EMS with possible injuries.

Responding agencies included the Westby Police Department, Westby EMS and La Farge EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

