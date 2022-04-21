Westby Thorbots robotics team advances to world championship

The Westby Thorbots robotics team is in Houston, Texas, this week competing in the First Robotics 2022 World Championship.

The student team members are Garrett DePooter, Lane Fisher, Ombeni Goss, Lydia Jackson, Jade Levendoski and Darik Moilien. The students are guided by co-advisors Elias Ellefson and Jansen VanLin, and mentors Tom McCauley, Kevin Wuest and Derek Greenhalgh.

The Westby Thorbots, which was formed at Westby Area High School by Ed Pedretti in 2015, headed to Houston in school minivans Tuesday, April 19. The competition began Wednesday, April 20, and will wrap up Friday, April 22.

The team qualified for the First Robotics 2022 World Championship at the Seven Rivers Regional held at the La Crosse Center March 31 to April 2. The teams had a set-up and practice day on March 31, and the matches began April 1.

According to the 2022 First Robotics Competition Game Manual, for this season’s challenge, Rapid React presented by The Boeing Company, “two competing alliances are invited to process cargo for transportation. Each alliance is assigned a cargo color (red or blue, based on alliance affiliation) to process by retrieving their assigned cargo and scoring it into the hub. Human players assist the cargo retrieval and scoring efforts from within their terminals. In the final moments of each match, alliance robots race to engage with their hangar to prepare for transport!

“Each match starts with a 15-second autonomous period, during which time alliance robots operate only on pre-programmed instructions to score points by: taxiing from their tarmac and retrieving their assigned cargo into the hub (which is similar to a basketball hoop). In the final two minutes and 15 second of the match, drivers take control of the robots and score points by: continuing to retrieve and score their assigned cargo into the hub and engaging (climbing) with their hangar.

“The alliance with the highest score at the end of the match wins!”

Ellefson said the number of in-person competitions were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the Westby Thorbots took part in a scrimmage in February that was held in Sparta.

“We learned how well the robot shot the balls,” he said. Ellefson added that during the scrimmage the team didn’t have the climber capabilities on the robot, so they got ideas by watching the other teams.

Ellefson said the students aren’t given instructions on how to build their robot. They had eight weeks to prepare for the scrimmage and from the scrimmage learned to build the climbing mechanism for their robot in time for the regional competition. “They learn on their own,” he said.

During the Seven Rivers Regional, Ellefson said the Thorbots had an alliance with Mukwonago and Arcadia.

“The most interesting thing is Westby started out with the other two teams not knowing them, and by the end they were like long-lost friends,” he said. “It’s so different than all other competitions I’ve seen – it’s neat to see the cooperation.”

“Gracious Professionalism” is a First Robotics credo. Ellefson said it’s the idea that you do your best, do quality work and be kind. “It’s a neat concept. I would like to see it carry over to other fields, not just robotics competitions.”

The team has an open-door policy, Ellefson said. Students can come to meetings and find out what interests them. There is a building team, a programming team, a driving team and a marketing team, which promotes the group and seeks funding.

“It’s a student-led organization,” Ellefson said. He added that the co-advisors and mentors offer guidance.

Ellefson said the robotics team tries to meet four times a week, working around students’ other extracurricular activities.

There are two seniors and three juniors on this year’s robotics team.

“We’re hoping (that qualifying) for Houston will encourage more interest and (help) build a bigger team,” Ellefson said. “It’s so cool to see a small school do great things and be on the stage with bigger schools ...”

The robotics team will be at the Syttende Mai Big Parade May 15 and they may also make an appearance at the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event in September. Ellefson said making appearances at events is a way to encourage more students to join and let the community know what the team does.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

