Westby to celebrate Syttende Mai for two days in May

Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration returns as a two-day event scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, last year’s event was a one-day affair and in 2020 it was canceled.

Michelle Holen, president of the Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors, said many of the traditional activities will be a part of the celebration. There will be an arts and crafts fair on Market Street behind Subway, the Kiddie Parade will be held Saturday, the Big Parade will be Sunday, the car show will take place Saturday, and local talent will be in the spotlight on Fellesskap Square (by Vernon Communications Co-op on Main Street) beginning Saturday at 10:30 a.m. In addition, there will be the medallion and troll hunts.

Like last year, there will be a button cash and gas raffle. Holen said only 500 tickets and buttons will be printed. “When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Event organizers are bringing back the fundraising pancake supper to benefit the Snowflake and Syttende Mai royalty courts. The meal, set for Thursday, May 12, will be drive-through only. The new Syttende Mai court will be crowned in March.

Holen said the board and volunteers are making plans to offer new activities for children (in addition to having the traditional kids’ bike race) and have a kickoff breakfast, among other activities that will be announced once details are finalized.

“We’re excited and apprehensive at the same time offering two days of Syttende Mai,” Holen said. She said the board is making sure it’s following all safety guidelines. Holen added that all events are subject to change due to the pandemic.

According a Westby Syttende Mai Facebook post, “Events located inside of local businesses are subject to the business owner's policies and safety precautions and we appreciate your cooperation where those are concerned. Stay tuned for information updates as they become available! Mange Takk!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.