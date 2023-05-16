Westby is gearing up to celebrate its Norwegian heritage during Syttende Mai, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

Derek Martine, Syttende Mai Board president, said it is good to have a two-day celebration two years in a row, after it was one day in 2021 and was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a new board, so it’s a learning process,” Martine said. He said the board is treating this year’s celebration as an experiment, seeing how things work, looking at what’s been done in the past, and figuring out what works and doesn’t work going forward.

This year’s celebration welcomes back the antique tractor pull after a few years’ absence. The pull will be held on Saturday in the industrial park on Swiggum Road. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with pulling to follow at 11 a.m.

Martine said the board is also bringing back a full-size tent for entertainment and a beer garden. The Norske Stage and Beer Garden will be set up on Market Street from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen will perform from 1 to 4 p.m., and Blue Collar 40 will perform from 6 to 10 p.m.

The American Mini Pullers are making their first appearance at Syttende Mai on Sunday. The garden tractor pull will be held on South Bekkedal Avenue at 4 p.m.

The standard fare, Martine said, will focus on the history of Syttende Mai and Westby. “When we open on Saturday there will be some surprises as we unveil some special history.” The opening ceremony, which kicks off 55 years of Syttende Mai, takes place at 9 a.m. in Fellesskap Square at the corner of Main and East State streets.

Martine said it’s important to celebrate the city’s Norwegian heritage and history. “You should know your history. Fifty-five years is a long time. We want to share the experience and keep it going forward; it’s a great thing.”

Saturday

Saturday begins with frokost, an authentic Norwegian breakfast, sponsored by the Westby Sons of Norway at the United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., from 7 to 10 a.m.

The Syttende Mai Heritage Center will be set up at the VFW, 205 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bertha’s Rommegrot Sale to benefit Syttende Mai will also be at the VFW from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Syttende Mai Car and Motorcycle Show will be set up on Veterans Memorial Field, 204 Market St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration runs from 9 a.m. until noon, with the awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Winners must be present to receive awards. A button is required.

The Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Lineup and judging is at 9:30 a.m. in the Bland Clinic parking lot, 100 Melby St. The parade begins at the corner of Melby and Main streets and goes south on Main Street to Maple Street. Awards will be presented following the parade.

Other children’s activities on Saturday include Norwegian crafts in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church back parking lot, 306 S. Main St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon and a kiddie pedal tractor pull at the corner of Market and Highland streets at 3 p.m. (registration is at 2 p.m. and a button is required for one adult).

Musikk Time runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fellesskap Square. A variety of performers will share their talents.

Saturday closes with the Westby High School choral concert in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. The 2023 master button and doll auction will be held at intermission.

Sunday

Sunday starts with a 5K run/walk at Davidson Park (West State Street/West Avenue). Registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the run/walk beginning at 9 a.m.

Kid’s bike races start at 10 a.m. in the Westby industrial park across the road from Norseland Nursing Home. The race is for children up to age 12. All routes are within the Washington and Ulland Avenue block.

The Big Syttende Mai Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m.

The two-day celebration ends at 4 p.m. with the Syttende Mai button cash raffle, Coulee Region Rosemalers raffle and Syttende Mai Scholarship raffle drawings at the information booth.

Ongoing events

Ongoing events include an arts and crafts show on Market Street behind Subway Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and food vendors set up downtown.

The Coulee Region Rosemalers Show and Sale will be in the lower level of Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inflatable kids games will be held by the athletic field off Market Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Troll hunt

The public is invited to search for three trolls – Tann, Huldrah and Runa. Clues for each troll will be posted at the information booth and on the Syttende Mai website and Facebook page at the following times: Friday, May 19 at 12 and 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 12 p.m.

When the trolls are found, hunters must return them to the information booth to receive a cash prize. Trolls need to be registered by 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21. Finders cannot keep the trolls.

Medallion hunt

Seventeen medallions have been hidden throughout Westby. No clues will be given. The medallions are in public places, accessible 24/7 and not placed higher than 8 feet off the ground.

Anyone can turn in more than one medallion and can keep any they find. Some of the medallions are worth a cash prize. Medallions must be registered at the information booth by Sunday, May 21, no later than 5 p.m.

For more details about the celebration, visit www.syttendemaiwestby.com.

