Westby VFW, American Legion honor Peter Engh

Peter Engh, longtime vocal music director at Westby Area High School, is retiring at the end of the current school year and has been honored by the Westby VFW and American Legion.

Over the years, Engh's various choirs have received numerous awards for their excellent performances. He has been an inspiration to literally thousands of students – and adults as well. The choral performances, and those of the Westby Area High School band, at the annual Veterans Day programs are highly patriotic and honor the contributions and sacrifices of all veterans, living and deceased. Engh also directs the Westby Coon Prairie Church choir and praise band.

The Westby VFW and American Legion presented a plaque to Engh in front of his students, Thursday, May 5, and extended their sincere thanks for his excellence in teaching, his love of music, and his strong support to and recognition of veterans over the years he has taught in Westby.

