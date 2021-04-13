Westby VFW 'Pancakes for Scholars' fundraiser set

The Westby VFW will hold a pancake supper Saturday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Income will be used to fund scholarships for graduating seniors who are related to living or deceased members of Post 8021. Previously, income from bingo was used to fund the scholarships. Due to the pandemic, bingo has not been held for the past year.

The pancake supper will be at the VFW Post Home at 205 N. Main St. (across from the library) in Westby. The meal will include pancakes with fresh local maple syrup, pork sausages, applesauce, cheese curds, milk, and coffee. In-kind donations are being provided by Ken and Ruth Rupp, Westby Meat Locker, Hansen’s IGA, Westby Cooperative Creamery and Kwik Trip in Coon Valley. All sponsors who have contributed monetarily to fund these scholarships will be recognized at the dinner.

Seating at 16 tables will be limited so that no more than two persons will be seated at the same table (families excepted.) Carry outs will be available – call ahead to place an order, 634-2021. Please call at least 20 minutes prior to the desired pick-up time.

Income from this event will be used to provide $250 scholarships to five graduates this year.

The meal will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 10. Call 634-2118 for details.

