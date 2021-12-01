Westby VFW Patriots' Pen Essay Contest winners announced

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “How can I bee a good American?”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

The first-place winner in the Westby post competition was Elizabeth Curtis, daughter of Josh and Lauren Curtis of Westby. Elizabeth received $25 for her winning essay. Autumn Sommerfeldt of Westby, won second and received $20. Autumn is the daughter of Cathy and John Langaard. Levi Schmidt won third and a prize of $15. Levi is the son of Carl and Rhonda Schmidt of Westby. Fourth place was won by Kelsey Nedland, daughter David and Tiffany Nedland of La Farge. Kelsey received $10. Clayton Christianson placed fifth and won $5. He is the son of Cary and Derek Christianson of Westby.

Elizabeth’s essay has been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available. The five winners’ essays will be printed in the Vernon County Times over the course of several weeks.

The Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars appreciate the five local citizens who judged the entries.

