Westby VFW Voice of Democracy Contest winners announced

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Audra Johnson, an 11th-grader and daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby, won first place and received $100 and a plaque. Courtney Johnson, a ninth-grade student and sister of Audra, won second place and received $75. Third place was won by ninth-grade student Airiel Hamilton, who lives in Westby. She is the daughter of Carl and Jennifer Hamilton. Airiel received $50. Emily Ressler, daughter of Jason and Rebecca Ressler of Westby, won fourth place. She is in ninth grade and received $40. Placing fifth was Kylie Molledahl, a ninth-grade student. She is the daughter of Jon and Rebecca Molledahl and resides in Westby. She won $30. Sixth place was won by Olivia Nedland, daughter of Brent and Chelsey Nedland of Westby. Olivia is an 11th-grader and won $25. Eva Tjelta, a ninth-grader and daughter of Joy and Paul Tjelta of La Farge, placed seventh and won $20. Benjamin Roethel, son of Angela and David Roethel of Westby, won eighth place and received $15. Devin Nedland, brother of Olivia and a ninth-grader, placed ninth and won $10. Anna Dregne, an 11th-grade student and daughter of Chris and Heather Dregne, lives in Westby. Anna placed 10th and won $5.