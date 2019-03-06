Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup will be hosting its 16th annual breakfast/open house to benefit local FFA chapters. The Westby FFA will be cooking on Saturday, March 9, and the Viroqua FFA will do the same on Saturday, March 16. Both breakfasts run from 8 a.m. to noon and are held at the farm of Phil and Sarah Gudgeon, E8533 Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua. Adults are $7, ages 4-11 are $4, and 3 and younger are free.
Sponsors for the event are Kickapoo Gold and Organic Valley. They are donating all organic food for the meal including Organic Prairie sausage, Organic Valley milk and OV eggs for the “special recipe” FFA pancakes. Proceeds collected will benefit the FFA organizations. There will be free wagons rides, sugarhouse tours, and woods walks available.
Genuine maple syrup is made from a single ingredient, the sap of maple trees, harvested in the late winter and early spring. If you buy pancake syrup or table syrup, it’s most likely made with corn syrup and artificial flavoring. Look at the label to find out. If you haven’t tasted the natural sweetness direct from the maple tree, try some real maple syrup made right here in Wisconsin. It generally takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, but this can vary according to the sweetness or brix of the sap.
