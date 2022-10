Westby/Viroqua’s Maddi Fletcher is heading to the WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament after qualifying at the sectional held at the Prairie du Chien Country Club, Monday, Oct. 3.

Fletcher, a freshman at Viroqua High School, shot a total of an 84: 45 on the front nine and a 39 on the back nine. She parted six of the nine holes on the back.