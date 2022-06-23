 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby welcomes Heidi Eckert as new postmaster

New Westby postmaster

Manager of Post Office Operations Matt Kuehn (left) and Westby Postmaster Heidi Eckert pose for a photo, following Eckert's installation, June 7.

 History Alive Project photo

On June 7, Westby welcomed its newest postmaster, as Heidi Eckert was installed at the event in front of the post office, 102 Melby St.

She was sworn in by her mother, Luanne Beward, who just happens to be employed at the Viroqua post office, making the special day extra special for them both.

Heidi was joined by her family, relatives, past and current Westby post office employees as well as post office-related employees from Onalaska, Viroqua and Black River Falls.

Manager of Post Office Operations Matt Kuehn witnessed the swearing in, as he is responsible for all post offices in the 546, 538 and 539 area code sites.

In 2013, Heidi started as a postal clerk at the Westby office, then held the “Officer In Charge” position at the De Soto post office. From 2015 through October, she was a supervisor in Viroqua until 2020. She continued at Westby and was most recently awarded the postmaster title on Jan. 15, 2022.

When asked, Heidi cited that working with the Westby community and its businesses and looking forward to the new challenges she will encounter has her excited to start.

She is now responsible for all the day-to-day operations as well as supervising two clerks, three regular rural carriers, one regular city carrier and one city carrier assistant, and three rural carrier associates (if positions are filled). She did note that she is currently hiring for a rural carrier position.

