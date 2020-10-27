Westby woman injured in rollover on County Road SS

A Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover Monday, Oct. 26, at about 6 a.m. on County Road SS in the town of Viroqua.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Lucy Lee Boisen, 19, was driving a passenger car westbound on County Road SS, just east of Viroqua. Boisen encountered ice while negotiating a curve to the right and lost control. The vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert in a moderately deep ditch and the vehicle overturned. Boisen sustained a head injury and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. Boisen was wearing a seat belt.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Vernon County Highway Department also assisted at the scene.
