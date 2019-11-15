A Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, on County Hwy. P near Pa's Road in the town of Christiana.

Brandy M. Madison, 45, was westbound on County P, according to the the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. As Madison was negotiating a curve, she lost control on the slippery roads. The vehicle slid across the road and down an embankment, overturning and coming to rest on its wheels.

Madison was assisted from the vehicle with help from the Westby Fire Department and Westby First Responders. Madison was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge EMS.

The Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders and La Farge EMS assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.