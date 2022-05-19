Westby woman strikes utility pole in one-vehicle crash

A Westby woman was uninjured in a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 19, on Chipmunk Road Road at Forest View Lane.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:55 a.m. Ardis Granger, 78, was traveling east on Chipmunk Ridge Road in the town of Bergen when she lost control of her vehicle. She continued off of the road, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
Granger reported no injuries and was wearing her seat belt. Both front airbags did deploy.
Assisting the sheriff's office was the Stoddard Fire Department, Stoddard EMS, Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.