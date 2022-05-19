 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby woman strikes utility pole in one-vehicle crash

Granger crash

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Ardis Granger, 78, of Westby was traveling east on Chipmunk Ridge Road in the town of Bergen when she lost control of her vehicle. She continued off of the road, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field. She was not injured.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

Granger reported no injuries and was wearing her seat belt. Both front airbags did deploy.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Stoddard Fire Department, Stoddard EMS, Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

