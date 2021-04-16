Westby's Anna Dregne is a lifelong bowler at 15

Heather and Chris Dregne, Westby, have been kept very active over the past 10 years as their daughter, Anna, now 15 and a sophomore at Westby High School, has been involved with all things bowling since Anna was 5 years old.

Anna uses Nordic Lanes in Westby for her frequent practice sessions, while also belonging to an area high school co-op league that meets weekly in La Crosse at the Pla-More Lanes where she is coached. When the History Alive Project interviewing crew, Dave and Ruth Amundson, met with Anna in mid-April, they soon realized that this Westby teen is already making her own history in the sport of bowling.

“Actually it was my dad and my Grandpa Dregne that got me first interested in bowling and that makes my family extra special to me for doing so,” remarked Anna. “Everyone has been supportive when I qualify for tournaments even if they are held in Las Vegas (which was a Junior Gold Event), Milwaukee, Minneapolis or the Junior Gold in Detroit.”

These tournaments have to be held in major cities, as there has to be many alley venues to put everyone on the many lanes needed to do all of one tournament efficiently. “I have been to some places where they had 130 lanes,” she added.