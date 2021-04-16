Westby's Anna Dregne is a lifelong bowler at 15

Heather and Chris Dregne, Westby, have been kept very active over the past 10 years as their daughter, Anna, now 15 and a sophomore at Westby High School, has been involved with all things bowling since Anna was 5 years old.
Anna uses Nordic Lanes in Westby for her frequent practice sessions, while also belonging to an area high school co-op league that meets weekly in La Crosse at the Pla-More Lanes where she is coached. When the History Alive Project interviewing crew, Dave and Ruth Amundson, met with Anna in mid-April, they soon realized that this Westby teen is already making her own history in the sport of bowling.
“Actually it was my dad and my Grandpa Dregne that got me first interested in bowling and that makes my family extra special to me for doing so,” remarked Anna. “Everyone has been supportive when I qualify for tournaments even if they are held in Las Vegas (which was a Junior Gold Event), Milwaukee, Minneapolis or the Junior Gold in Detroit.”
These tournaments have to be held in major cities, as there has to be many alley venues to put everyone on the many lanes needed to do all of one tournament efficiently. “I have been to some places where they had 130 lanes,” she added.
“Of course I was over-the-moon excited the day that I found out that I qualified for Las Vegas; later I had my official tournament shirt all packed, only to have that trip wiped right off my calendar when the COVID protocols caused the whole event out there to be cancelled. I surely did work hard to able to be chosen.”
“A lot has to get done to get ready for one of these big competitions, as there are the registration forms to be filled out, fees paid, meals, lodging and transportation planned; thank God my mom is a terrific driver to big events and also to the small ones,” Anna continued.
This very dedicated girl’s success can be described by the numbers:
666: the highest series Anna has bowled, to date, in
- 2021;
- 2:
the number of pairs of Anna-owned, bowling-specific shoes, with their different sole construction made to provide for maximum grip on one and as well as the achieving of a good slide other the other one on the approach
- area;
- 5:
the numbest of bowling balls Anna currently owns. The first one she owned, she doesn’t use any more; it was a snazzy red and yellow beauty that had sparkles embedded in the ball’s plastic resin. Another is used specifically when spares are needed to be picked
- up;
- 14:
number of pounds each of her four bowling balls weighs,
- individually;
- 15:
number of pounds the fifth one
- weighs;
- 110-270:
dollar amount easily spent on one of her bowling
- balls.
- 3:
number of bowling ball holes specifically measured, custom-placed and then drilled into Anna’s bowling
- balls.
Bowling regulations state that the standard lane be 60 feet in length, measured from the foul line to the center of the head pin, its width equals 41.5 inches. The approach length is measured at 16 feet. Each pin has a 4.5-inch base width and a height of 15 inches. Lanes are made of many pieces of pine or maple wood, measuring 1.06 inches in width; then the whole lane is covered with a type of plastic resin. A light deferentially-placed oil is spread in specific patterns on the lane; this oil must be wiped off the bowler’s ball very frequently. Years ago, much older lanes were made with just wood strips with no protective covering or oils.
As long as Anna keeps her scores consistent, all the while raising her own personal best bar on that consistency set of numbers, plus improving her arm, wrist and finger strength, Anna has a very bright future in this, for many, a lifetime sport. It is very doubtful she has to worry about that 1.78 inches on either side of the lane. That, by the way, is the dreaded distance between the lane surface and the bottom of a gutter.