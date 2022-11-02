Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

‘What a great afternoon! The patio is a perfect place for magic to happen,” said Bekkum patron Marilyn Leum about last week’s bluegrass event.

Marilyn and 40 other community members enjoyed the summer-like temperatures for what looks like our last patio event for a while. The recent freeze kept the wasps at a minimum, but the gnats had front row seats. Bass player, Julie Friend, returned home with souvenir bites to remember us by. Banjo and guitar player, Ed Walsh, escaped the worst of it. Perhaps it was his library jokes and a bit of cheese humor, nevertheless the band played on! A standing ovation capped off the evening performance.

This last social event was very near and dear to my heart. The talented duet, JEd Band, traveled from the Chicago area to perform at our little library. And they just happen to be my cousins! The icing on this bluegrass delight was the arrival of two of my sisters from across the miles. Combined with a houseful of dear friends and three dogs, it was a gathering to treasure.

Our adult socials offer entertainment and enrichment for all. Whether you are going solo or in a group, Westby library is a comfortable and inviting place. And patrons can leave with a book!

Speaking of books, here are some staff picks for the week:

“A delightful read!” says our circulation manager, Amy, about Jojo Moyes’ “The Giver of Stars.” This historical fiction revolves around Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library. It’s a dramatic tale that unfolds when we “reach beyond our grasp”.

Angie, another integral member of our circulation team, shares her favorite mystery author, Harlan Coben. His book, “Home,” is a compelling thriller about a high profile kidnapping case of two boys. One returns home ten years later… And then, as we say in the business, the plot thickens!

We celebrate books and community engagement at the Bekkum. Hope to see you soon!