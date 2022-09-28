Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

“The Friends: Our Beams at Bekkum”

Greetings, readers. May I ask you a question or two?

What qualities come to mind when you hear the word ‘friend’?

Who comes to your mind?

I would like to introduce you to a group of friends who are vital to Bekkum Memorial Library. They are the Friends of the Library. It is National Friends of the Library Week beginning on Oct. 16. How is this group of Friends vital?

First, think of sturdy beams that add extra support to a building. These are the Friends. They make our library stronger in both visible and invisible ways.

Visible: The Friends help financially support the library’s mission and purpose in many ways. One way is by purchasing items that promote community involvement and enjoyment of the library’s services and programming. Recently, the Friends purchased our outdoor lawn sign and contributed a significant amount of funds toward the restoration of our outdoor mural.

Another way is through the volunteering of their time to assist with library programming and services. Please come and meet our Friends Saturday, Oct. 29, as they host their annual book sale to benefit our space. You will also see Friends outside our door on Halloween! They will be greeting trick-or-treaters and families and sharing a “treat."

Invisible: The Friends share their ideas to make the library a more welcoming, accessible meeting place. This is evident in the hospitality they provide through coffee, cider, and tea for patrons as they browse, read, or converse with others. What a novel idea!

Additionally, the Friends value the library staff’s input for upcoming projects and improvements to the library. They are community-minded, Westby residents who are invested in their mission. The Friends have graciously asked staff for their thoughts on the next great addition to our space. Because of the Friends’ willingness to value staff input, and through their funding, we are looking into the addition of a self-checkout option for patrons who may be on a quick lunch break or just prefer a more individual experience.

Back to our beam analogy, yes…the Friends add immeasurable and rock-solid support to Bekkum’s mission and purpose in ways both seen and unseen. Countless thank-yous to our dear Friends!