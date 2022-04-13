Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Hello from Westby’s public library! Stop in for ‘a cuppa’ on National Library Day, Saturday, April 16!

This week I want to highlight a very special high school student. Her name is Baylee Oliver and she is a senior at Westby High School. Baylee has been volunteering at the Bekkum twice a week since she was a freshman.

Now after four years, her time with us is coming to an end. Soon she will be leaving her library gig for bigger adventures.

Baylee’s dedication and commitment to our library is nothing less than inspirational. Her ready smile and easy go manner are like a gentle breeze that blows through our bookshelves.

In addition to doing the tasks at hand, Baylee’s library experience often leads her to show me a better way. She is an outside of the box thinker who brings clarity to our youth projects. Baylee said creating kits for our young patrons is her favorite part of working here. Her calm confidence is contagious!

We are going to miss her dearly as she ventures on to other experiences, but we know she will continue to be an important asset in whatever she chooses.

Go get ‘em, Baylee! And thank you for your community service! You shine.

