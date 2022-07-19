Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

With the Fourth of July behind us, summer becomes delightfully savory. Our Westby public library is buzzing with patrons and programs on these carefree days! Our weeks are flying by and we love the vibrancy.

This week we enjoyed over 40 friends for our Little Tots Story Time! The energy on the patio was bursting with young artists making their own “Rainbow Fish.” This popular children’s book by Marcus Pfister sparkles. While its message is that sharing is caring, the author illustrates how good it feels to be a part of a community, even if that means leveling the playing field through generosity. It turns “me” into “us.” We all sparkle then…

With a break from school, we’ve enjoyed some terrific young volunteers from ages 6 to 19. It’s amazing to see them in action! We continually learn from their fresh prism.

Our Teen Pizza Garden is celebrating its first tomato. We’ll need a bunch more before it’s time to make our sauce, but our plants are exploding! The basil is bushing out and the oregano is ablaze with purple flowers.

The culmination of our Summer Reading program is just around the corner! On Thursday, Aug. 4, the DNR will be doing water and land demonstrations at 12 noon in Timber Coulee. Park in the Rod and Gun lot near the Snowflake Ski Hill and bring a picnic. All are welcome.

Our library is a nurturing place for all to grow!