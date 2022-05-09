Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Mother Nature took care of mothers and others with a beautiful day! We at the Westby public library hope you were acknowledged for all you do! Where would we be without our mothers? And where would we be without a good book?

Our 4th Friday Book Club is reading a doozy this month: "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah. I was sad to finish it, as it was that much of a friend. Hannah has a way of letting one escape into the time, place and characters. Our club has read many 1930s era books this year, but this has been a favorite for this reporter… I knew the dust bowl was bad, yet the author allowed me to step into those shoes in an unexpected way. Some parts are reminiscent of struggles too many experience today. I turned the last page with a renewed appreciation for my quality of life. Good stuff. All are welcome to this library’s longest running program. Come check us out on the fourth Friday of the month at 10 a.m. You are sure to experience a lively and fun discussion.

The Bekkum is celebrating a Norwegian community with deep roots during Syttende Mai week. Stop in with the wee barns through May 14 and hunt for our tiny Norwegian flags. The Nisse left them -- for real! If you find all 10, you get a prize! In addition, we have an awesome photo booth opportunity with all kinds of Viking garb you can try on. The beautiful background of Norway makes this so special! We hope you come see us during the Westby festivities this week. Velkommen any time!

In the meanwhile, take time to smell the flowers!

