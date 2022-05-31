Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Westby public library is welcoming our new fearless leader this week! Welcome Rachel Lysne! Her love of books, community and positive energy will bring much to the Bekkum Memorial Library!

Rachel has already attended many community events. She and her family enjoyed Westby’s Syttende Mai festival. Here she shared a great photo opportunity with award winning carver, Jan Jenson. Jenson’s visually stunning books are beautifully illustrated whether you are a carver or just interested in exploring this old world art form. Jenson has inscribed and donated two old world chip carving books to Bekkum’s extensive collection of books on carving. Thank you, Jan Jenson!

Rachel has jumped right in and our staff is looking forward to a fun summer with our new director!

Speaking of summer, our Summer Reading Program (SRP) launches this week. Get ready to join us at Pop Up Library events at the Norse Market off of Main Street, and Burgers in the Park on several Thursdays in Westby’s Davidson Park. With our theme: Oceans of Possibilities, we couldn’t resist having squid races with water blasters for young and old alike in which to enjoy on these hot summer evenings. Come check us out !

And the kiddos can check out books from Westby Elementary at the Pop Up Library, too! Bekkum is working in collaboration with Westby Elementary School (WES) for these events. We will have water games, grab and go kits and a snack while supplies last. Calendars of all our great SRP opportunities are available at the Bekkum public library in Westby.

But that is not all, oh no, that is not all! We have a super fun reading log challenge for ages 0 to 109. Mosey on into the Westby library soon to pick up your reading logs. Fill up your chart by July 29 and earn a great gift bag and enter our grand prize drawing.

Then we finish our SRP Aug. 4 with the DNR demonstration creekside in Timber Coulee. Bekkum wants to bridge the reading skills our young people have worked on throughout the school year. And the SRP is a fun way to keep those skills strong. So jump on in with us. The water’s fine!

Renee Conroy is programming coordinator at Bekkum Memorial Library, Westby

