Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Hooray for Homeschoolers! We at the Westby public library want to give a shout out to these dedicated patrons whom we see most every day. Our families contribute a large part to our circulation. That’s a win-win for us! I am continually amazed at the scope and depth of reading material they are accessing—teens in particular.

That is a keyword: access! Whether you are a traditional student, homeschooler or senior citizen, our public libraries offer an inviting space where all are equal at the book checkout. This neutral institution sets aside differences. Instead we are the destination where curiosity, enlightenment and entertainment find access. The resources public libraries continue to provide enable community members internet use, free programs for all ages and a gathering place.

The Bekkum mission says it is “providing opportunities to learn, share, grow and play.” These words shed light on our community, our planet and social responsibility. Yet we are part of a bigger package. We wouldn’t be who we are without the city of Westby. These civic wonders do so much for our library. They keep us up and running. It’s so important to acknowledge this healthy working relationship. This connection contributes to the positive energy we share with you! Be careful, it’s contagious.

Renee Conroy is programming coordinator at Bekkum Memorial Library, Westby

