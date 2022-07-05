Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

How many hot dogs do Americans eat on Independence Day? The answer is below!

Hot dogs were not on the menu here, but Westby Creamery goodies, Kaylee’s Kitchen gourmet cake and ice cold lemonade were, as the Westby public library celebrated our valuable volunteers last week. It’s so important to honor these patrons. Celebrate summer! We hope you all had a fabulous holiday on Monday as well!

Thomas Jefferson hosted the first July 4th celebration at the White House in 1801, but the tradition of setting off fireworks started in Philadelphia on July 4th, 1777. John Adams wanted to celebrate American independence on July 2, the actual day the Continental Congress voted for independence in 1776. Adams wanted fireworks, parades, bonfires and games. But July 4, is the day the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted. Annoyed, Adams turned down invitations to July 4 celebrations throughout his life. John Adams, along with Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe, died on July 4, a bit of an irony!

Our weekly Little Tots Story Time learned about our country’s birthday last week. We created one of a kind USA flags and sang a little John Philip Sousa. Our group read the insightful story of our America. “All Are Welcome Here” by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman showcases our country’s diversity as its strength. We embrace our “patch work’” community of traditions and cultures and learn from each other.

We hope to see you at the Pop Up Library at Westby’s Norse Market on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. We’ll have “grab and go kits” and water games. Maybe one of the many food vendors will be selling hot dogs as well! OK, here’s the answer to our question: Americans typically eat 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day! That’s enough to stretch from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles more than five times! Ouch, that makes my stomach hurt!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0