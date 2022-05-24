Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We don’t always realize the seeds we’ve sown or the ripples we’ve created. High school senior Baylee Oliver, in her quiet, gentle way, has done just that. Westby public library’s group, The Friends of the Bekkum, honored her dedication with a $250 award this week! The Friends’ generous gift celebrates Baylee’s volunteer service these past four years.

As she enters into the world, our community gathered to enjoy nachos (a favorite Baylee snack), along with affirmations from our Westby Mayor and Library Board President, Danny Helgerson, What a great community service on a resume as well as a safe landing while learning life skills. Because of Baylee, the community became a bit more connected this week. The seeds she’s planted begin to take root.

What don’t these Friends of Bekkum do! Their support is nothing short of incredible. Last Thursday, Bekkum’s beautiful outdoor space was the lunch spot for several local librarians touring the area. The Friends came through again as we shined our brass and polished our patio! Our little library sparkles! We can’t thank them enough; these members are always ready to help.

Our container gardening event fell short by two days of the luncheon, but wait until you see what Viroqua Floral has created for us on the patio! Nature’s glory for sure! Many came with their pots for Clinton to do his magic.

It’s the circle of beginnings and endings as flowers bloom and young friends do, too. But as Pete the Cat says, “It’s all good…”

