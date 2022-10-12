Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

That’s what friends are for…

Oct. 16th through the 22nd is National Friends of the Library Week! Let’s celebrate these phenomenal people!

Let me tell you about the group called The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library. This active club of volunteers is an integral part of the Westby public library. Their list of accomplishments is more than can be printed here, but it’s important to shed light on the continuous support these community members give in acts, deeds, as well as monetarily.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Friends are having one of their biggest events of the year. The fall book sale is a popular destination in our lower level community center from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you are already a Friend or want to become one, come at 8 a.m. for early bird access!

Here you will find a plethora of books and materials for all ages, interests and genres. Enjoy some delicious homemade baked goods while perusing a sea of literacy. You may see a familiar face or connect with like-minded readers! The Friends raise substantial funding for our library at this book sale.

If you have some books in good condition that you’d like to donate, they can be dropped off at the library. Please call ahead to 608-634-4419 if more than three boxes are to be donated.

Meanwhile, if you happen to bring your trick-or-treater to the Bekkum library on Halloween, they can enjoy some pirate booty thanks to the generosity of the Friends. Check out the new sign board the Friends just purchased for upcoming library events.

Thank you dear Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library for all you do! We love you. That’s what friends are for!