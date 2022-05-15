Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Has May decided to skip spring and move right into summer? Thankfully the Westby public library is ready for both.

Westby High School students jumped into shorts as the work for our pizza garden is taking shape! There was an air of proud ownership as these talented youth explained their progress over some quickly melting ice cream bars. As artists, I recommend they leave their personal mark on these raised beds. While growing pizza ingredients this year, these structures are creating another dimension of community connectedness for years to come. It’s a great way to level the playing field between generations while getting teens to our library. Come check us out some Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All are welcome here!

The patio is ablaze with colorful umbrellas. Many thanks to the hardy high-schoolers who hauled them up from the depths of the City Hall basement. And just in time to add more color to our pretty patio. The huge pots are ready for some incredible container gardening with Viroqua Floral Mercantile. This Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m. Clinton will be at the Bekkum library with locally grown plants and materials to create stunning summer displays.

This is a free community event. In addition, Clinton will help you plant something special to bring home as well. Give us a call at 606-634-4419 so we can make sure he brings enough materials for you to purchase. Clinton will even bring the soil. We hope to hear from you if you want to bring your own container. Get ready to play in the dirt and learn some key tips about container gardening with our local expert.

Spring or summer, it’s pure delight in our extraordinary Driftless Area. Here comes the sun and so much fun at our welcoming Westby library.

