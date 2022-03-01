Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

March is National Reading Month and Wednesday, March 2, is Read Across America Day.

In celebration of these two events, Grizzly, a Bernese Mountain Dog, will be at the Bekkum Memorial Library Fridays in March from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

“Story Time with Grizzly” is for youth ages 0-18 years, and all participants will receive a custom “Read Across America” Brag Tag just for reading to Grizzly! Reservations are strongly encouraged, and each participant will get 15 minutes to read to this gorgeous therapy dog.

Our first day hosting Grizzly will be Friday, March 4.

The library continues to offer our Toddler and Tots Story Times on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the library, as well as Grab & Go Kits for school-aged youth (new kits available every Tuesday).

Be sure to follow our Facebook page (BekkumLibrary) for current information.

