Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The summer session has brought many people through our doors, and we love it! There is something for patrons of all ages, and we welcome you each time you visit, whether for enjoyment, education or enrichment. Your purpose is our purpose, so let us know how we can best help make your time the most rewarding.

On June 24, our Programs Director Renee Conroy received grant money from the Viroqua Area Rotary Club on behalf of Tom Burkhalter, who is also district administrator for the Viroqua School District. Renee used the funds to organize a “Teen Pizza Garden” on our spacious, inviting patio area. Students have had a hand in the project from its onset, from the building of plant boxes to weekly watering. The teens and Renee will culminate the project with some tasty “fruits of their labor” as fall approaches.

On the horizon

at BekkumAdult socials, 6 to 8 p.m., co-sponsored with our Friends of the Library.

Aug. 2 folk musician Mark Armstrong

Sept. 13 Seven Rivers Jazz Band

In partnership

with Westby Elementary SchoolWe are in the process of working with district and elementary staff to create a “Storywalk Trail’’ on school grounds! When completed, families will be able to walk the 1-mile path and read a story “page-by-page” along each picture frame marker. We are hoping to have the trail ready as school gets underway!

In partnership with the Westby Area Historical SocietyStay tuned for a family-friendly, outdoor movie offering in September. We are looking at a Thursday evening and working out details with director Blaine Hedberg. We look forward to seeing you soon. And if you can’t stop in person, you can certainly check out materials through our digital library called Overdrive. You will find it in our regular library catalog!