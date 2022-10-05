Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

With the change of season, there’s much celebration at Westby’s public library! Momentum to promote literacy has been a team effort between Bekkum Library and Westby Elementary School. After months of planning and fundraising, the vision of a permanent storywalk on the Appleby Trail has finally become a reality.

Sparked by a $5,000 grant written by Bekkum Library and WES media specialist Darla Schroeder, then followed up with $13,000 of fundraising by PE teacher Sandy Bishop, the storywalk trail is ready to be enjoyed. Our community has supported this project and now it will be utilized by all. Whether you’re a homeschooler, a care provider or a group of friends, the storywalk is a destination.

The Appleby Trail, winding around the back of Westby Elementary, has offered a beautiful vista of our rolling ridgetop and now can be an opportunity to read together as well. Enjoy the fall colors while exploring a seasonal book! As the weather changes, so will our reading selections. Sleds, snowshoes and boots will allow readers to continue this path to literacy in every way.

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 5) at 2:15 p.m. we invite you to our grand opening as we cut the ribbon to our storywalk. Local television stations and community members will be there as well. Come join us behind the elementary school to celebrate.

Meanwhile, WES students who met their reading goals this summer were treated to delicious pizza and some limbo fun last week! School librarian Darla Schroeder, reading specialist Patty Meurer and yours truly from the Bekkum, partied with these elementary winners. Limbo laughs floated throughout the library!

We are so proud of these young readers. Jump up for literacy!