Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Do you judge a book by its cover? How about its smell?

Carol Robicheaux looks for a book cover that grabs her. But it’s the first line that makes her decide if she’s going to read it. That’s a lot of pressure for a periodical.

“When we were eight, Dad cut me open from throat to stomach.”

If this doesn’t grab Carol, I don’t know what will! This first line is from the book: “Once There Were Wolves,” by Charlotte McConaghy and it’s the top book on my nightstand stack this week!

I want to give a big thank-you to patron Ingrid Constalie for recommending this well-written read. One of the perks of working in the library is exchanging titles and stories with our patrons. We are always looking for your recommendations! Stop in and I promise to make a note of what book engages you! This goes for all age groups and genres!

As we approach the holidays, it’s a perfect time to check out one of our many new arrivals. Director Rachel never fails to close her eyes and inhale the literary aroma of the freshly printed pages of a pristine book. This ritual never gets old. In addition, our recent staff picks are on display in the library as well as on our website. The librarians have some doozies!

Stop by soon to stock up on some books and materials. The public library is a treasure trove of holiday movies and magazines. Then hunker in by the tree and let it snow. Meanwhile, Bekkum library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 26, then again on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

Come in and smell our books!

Before I go, here’s proof that the spirit of giving is alive and well in Westby. A library patron had a glitch with her card when checking out groceries at Hansen’s IGA today. The man behind her signaled the cashier that he would pay for her full cart! Surprised and caught up in the moment, she asked if this thoughtful stranger could tell her his name.

“No,” he replied with a smile, “just pay it forward.”

After making a couple of stops to share this incredible act of generosity, this patron chose our Bekkum library as her payment forward. We are now $100 richer, thanks to her. She, too, wishes to remain anonymous. Happy holidays.