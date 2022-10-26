Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

I am beyond pleased to announce our recent donation from The Lisa Libraries in Kingston, New York. We received 198 books for children from birth through grade 12. We received board books, picture books, graphic novels, informational books, audiobooks, biographies, Spanish materials, and much more.

Below is the article I sent to The Lisa Libraries as an acknowledgement of their generosity for our library. The organization is featuring my article in an upcoming newsletter.

“My name is Rachel Lysne, and I am the new library director at Bekkum (beck’ um) Memorial Library in Westby, WI. Westby is a small community of just over 2, 300 residents. Many people in the area work in the dairy, farming, and medical fields. The Westby Area School District services approximately 1,000 students in grades pre-Kindergarten through 12.

I am new to the Bekkum library, as well as to the public library sector. I am an elementary teacher by trade and am currently working on earning my school library license through the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater. My passion truly rests with preschool and early elementary children: I taught pre-Kindergarten in school district programs for 9 years and worked in daycare for many years before that.

During my 9 years as a pre-Kindergarten teacher, I developed a personal collection of my ABSOLUTE favorite titles and authors that I used from year-to-year, with the express purposes of building a love of learning and literature within each student. I used my collection to also develop fundamental skills with my students: alphabet recognition and phonemic awareness; rhyming and alliteration; concepts of print; and increased creativity and imagination, along with the themes of friendship; self-concept; and awareness of how one fits in with others.

One of my favorites is Vermont author-illustrator Gail Gibbons, a true master of children’s non-fiction. I spent 6 years of my childhood in Vermont, and I greatly appreciate her methods of research when writing her books: visiting a local fire station, museum, or garden center to glean first-hand knowledge, for example. When I mentioned my passion for Gail Gibbons to Ellen at Lisa Libraries, I did not know if there would be any of her books available.

To my extreme delight, Ellen came through for me! My Gail Gibbons collection went from four titles to double digits literally overnight! I am grateful to showcase this author-illustrator’s quality work, as I yearn to instill a leaning towards non-fiction in my young patrons.

I cannot thank Ellen and the staff at The Lisa Libraries enough. You accepted my application for children’s materials, you listened to the types of materials I was seeking, and you delivered hand-picked and stunning works across genres, age groups, and formats.

Each day I share covers of our new items on the Bekkum Memorial Library Facebook page: . We have also acknowledged these wonderful contributions on our webpage: westbylibrary.wrlsweb.org.”