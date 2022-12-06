Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Somewhere in my memories…

Bekkum’s Celebrating “Holiday Traditions” program is just that for many in our community. Westby public library enjoyed hosting local artists, demonstrating their crafts this week. For some the event brought forth a flood of memories of relatives from long ago. Our childhood recollections return as we begin this season of winter and reflection.

Yet just as important is witnessing the joyful interest from those who are learning about these old-time skills for the first time. It becomes an integral exchange between the crafter and her audience. As a result, the traditions thrive.

“You’ve got the best of the best here,” remarked Kathy Anderson, regarding the local artists.

The snowy day lent itself to the comforts of hot cocoa and fresh lefse. Seasonal music serenaded families and friends as they visited with rosemalers, carvers, painters, knitters, and tatters—a pause in the squeeze of social media and hectic schedules. Janna Dregne stopped in with krumkake for all—a celebration of traditions, to be sure!

As a librarian, this brings to mind Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol.” Published in London in 1843, this tale of those who hold on to greed, and those less fortunate continues to ring true today.

The elderly miser, Ebenezer Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man when faced with the spirits of Christmases past, present, and yet to come. His employee, hardworking Bob Cratchit, scrapes by, but faces the loss of his precious Tiny Tim because he can’t get him the care needed. A lone crutch, resting by the cold fireplace, is inevitable.

But when there is understanding, empathy and hope shine. In this Dickens tale, it’s a happy ending with Ebenezer’s enlightenment. Perhaps we can keep this close as we enjoy what some call their favorite time of the year.