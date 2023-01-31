Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Just where does that bath water go, really? To the bath monster, of course!

The picture book, “The Bath Monster” by Colin Boyd and Tony Ross addresses what can be a scary experience for some kids. Bekkum Library’s young patron, Emma, couldn’t wait to retell this exciting story to her family after reading it at daycare. She even recalled the protagonist’s name, Jackson, and so many details of what happens to his muddy bathwater.

Books provide a unique opportunity to explore childhood fears and can provide reassuring explanations and points of view. Once terrified of taking baths, Jackson learns that even monsters can be misunderstood. Lessons and learning can be a whole lot of fun with a good story.

Our young patrons enjoy more enrichment at our Valentine’s Day Party with our Norseland Nursing Home gang! These gracious grands will join us on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. for a whole lot of sweetness. Stop by if you are in the area. Observing this beautiful interaction of souls across the miles of time is true love and kindness.

Friends, young and old, will be making decorations for our “Theme Tree” next to the new cozy fireplace. These little artists will continue creating seasonal projects to adorn our tree throughout the year. Currently they have made ski jumpers and snowflakes ready to launch in honor of the 100th year of the Westby Snowflake Ski Jump on Feb. 3rd and 4th.

As winter drags on, consider entering our Winter Reading Challenge! Having a goal during this stretch of the season, can add to the hygee of winter in Wisconsin. And there’s a nice prize, too! Stop in to get your form!

Meanwhile, the Westby high-schoolers will be heating things up on Thursday, Feb. 2! It’s National Pizza Month and our Patio Pizza Garden Collaboration will be making homemade pizzas to sample the veggies they grew on the Bekkum patio this past summer. The luscious tomatoes and herbs have become the sauce to adorn our homemade crust. We’ve been waiting for this culmination of our efforts, transporting ourselves back to summer with this culinary celebration. What better way to bring teens to the library!

Love is the name of the game for February events! You do not want to miss our Adult Social with the extraordinary Ekern Sisters on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes to the community room and enjoy a magical evening of song and refreshments—all on the Bekkum!

Love and kindness are in the air at our Westby public library!