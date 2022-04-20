Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Carve In 6 returns to Bekkum Memorial Library, Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What is Carve In 6? Let me tell you it is a great day for many people from a three-state area. Carve In is a day for woodcarvers and non-carvers to be absorbed by the world of woodcarving. Because of the heavy Nordic and Germanic backgrounds of the Coulee Region — Westby Viroqua La Crosse and rest of the area — there is an underlying history of woodcarving. Not only do these countries have an interest in carving, but also almost all cultures have their own version of ethnic woodcarving. Our area has a strong affinity to the Nordic forms of flat plane, acanthus, relief, bark, caricature and chip carving.

Carve In is a place for carvers and anybody interested to carve, share their talents and experiences, maybe sell some carvings, tell stories and teach interested people some techniques. Our Featured Carver April Bird will be demonstrating bark carving, John Overby will have his flat plane carvings on display and Barb Thompson will be teaching how to carve a five-minute owl. I heard there are chip carving, caricature, relief and spoon carvers coming.

Carve In 6 will be held at the Westby Community Center in the library. Don’t forget to catch the Bekkum lobby display of available books and the library’s collection of woodcarvings, some of which were created at an earlier Carve In.

Be sure you stop in to be part of the biggest woodcarving event the tri-state area.

