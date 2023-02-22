You’ve probably heard the phrase, it takes a village, but how about the whole state of Wisconsin?

Bekkum Memorial Library is thrilled to have been a presenter at the Wisconsin State Reading Convention in Milwaukee last week! This is a first for us and our little library is bursting with pride. Thousands participate in this invite only event.

Due to the efforts of Westby Elementary Librarian, Darla Schroeder, three educators and one librarian packed up the van with books, materials and Westby cheese curds, then headed south.

“Uh…where is Westby?” was something we heard often during our two-day conference. By the time we left, we enjoyed, “Oh! You’re that little community powerhouse near La Crosse! We loved your presentation!” Indeed.

Our program, Adventures in Bookland, showcased how our public library, school and community come together to promote literacy. Starting with our skit, these like-minded educators were soon rolling with laughter while gathering refreshing ideas to take home.

Highlighting our Pop-Up Library, Summer Reading Program, One Book. One School, One Community and The Story Walk, amongst other programs; these veteran champions of reading shared endless wisdom and experience.

How effective were we? On our first day back home, we were contacted by four communities who attended the convention. They wanted more information on how we do that thing we do! Westby’s Bekkum is the little engine that could.

Sharing is caring!