Shhhh… Have you read a banned or challenged book? “Charlotte’s Web”? Perhaps, “Hop on Pop”? How about “The Great Gatsby” or “The Catcher in The Rye”? These classics are indeed on the naughty list.

What are challenged books? They are materials that someone has attempted to restrict from a curriculum or library collections.

What happens after a book gets challenged? “Challenging” a book is the attempt to ban a book from a library or similar organization. Challenges can either result in the book being banned, or the attempt is overturned. The book remains on the shelf for a future patron.

Who decides this? In the United States, the First Amendment rights to free speech and free press make it difficult for an official ordinance to make a “ban” stick. However, attempts to ban books have made it to the Supreme Court.

In honor of National Library Week, April 23-29, The Bekkum Library is celebrating challenged books! Showcased on top of our new arrivals shelf, we’re challenging you to check out one of the dozens of books that are currently banned or challenged. Here you will find Hemingway “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein, and, yes, “Walter, The Farting Dog.” You may be surprised by the wide variety of family favorites that have been marked as unacceptable.

Different strokes for different folks to be sure. But, as my dear mum would say, “That’s why there’s vanilla and chocolate!”

Westby public library feels it’s important to shed light on this important impact on literature. Come see.