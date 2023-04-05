I love heartwarming moments. Bekkum library provides a lot of these.

Pen pals across the miles of time finally met face to face after weeks of corresponding. The excited anticipation of these pen friends was reminiscent of the TV show, “The Dating Game.”

Fourth-grader Evey became the ice-breaker. Her loving bear hug almost brought Lois down. Squeals of laughter echoed through the new arrivals book section. Linda embraced young Bo when she saw he’d brought the one-of-a-kind card she’d made for him; definitely a keepsake. Ten-year-old Leo stayed up until 1 a.m. to finish our book, “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” so as not to disappoint his pen pal, Sarah. Madysn resigned herself to my own bear-hugs as we got caught up in the celebration!

“I was kind of nervous because I didn’t know if we’d find things to talk about,” remarked Lori regarding her fourth-grade pal, Drew.

On the contrary, over some homemade strawberry shortcake, these friends enjoyed lively conversation while sitting side-by-side around our tulip adorned library table bathed in sunlight. Our book club members and these fourth-graders found the book’s sweet spot and blossoming friendships.

Westby Elementary Librarian Darla Schroeder furthered the teamwork with a trivia game between teams. These buddies enjoyed some healthy competition regarding story details. Gathering these like minds together was a simple idea that packs a punch on the path to being book lovers.

As the last of the whipped cream and fresh strawberries disappeared, it was bittersweet to say goodbye. Some exchanged addresses for future cards and letters.

“We should do this every week!” exclaimed Evey. She had something there. While it may not continue as this magical morning, a new book group has been formed. Third- and fourth-graders can ride on this high after school in the library and talk about books! This is a community connection Westby public library is proud to say is alive and well.