Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

“School days, school days, good old golden rule days,” my dear old dad used to sing. With a week left before our new school year begins, Westby’s public library is squeezing in every last drop of summer vacation. We leave the bubbles out on the patio for caregivers strolling by and enjoy reading stories outside to our little tots and their big siblings before they return to the classroom.

Today our story time art was inspired by the American painter, Jackson Pollock. As a part of the abstract expressionist movement, his “drip paintings” provide a creative template for our young patrons to squirt paint, and use other mixed mediums to create something new. Ooey, gooey fun!

Then our group of friends enjoyed melon, cottage cheese and milk (donated by Community Hunger Solutions) while listening to one terrific book titled: “I Spy Colors in Art” by Lucy Micklethwait.

In this book, 14 paintings by master artists allow our youngest readers to discover surprising details while fostering a love of art. The author writes, “I was enabling my children to build up a store of images in their own minds which must inevitably lead to some interest in fine art.” It’s a great read for the whole family!

Nevertheless, before the school bell rings, we will continue to enjoy these summer days with stories, music and art at Bekkum Memorial Library.

Then it will be time to get back to shiny classroom floors, teachers’ smiling faces and friends we haven’t seen since we lost a tooth.

Bekkum is excited to promote free online tutoring with your library card! The program is called Brainfuse/Winding Rivers Library System. This will be a handy tool as we navigate a new year of education and learning!