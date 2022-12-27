Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

We have added a new section to our cozy, inviting library and invite you to stop in and browse! It is our “Keep Calm….and Smell All the New Books!” section, where we display our new arrivals for adults, young adults, and children. It’s really nice to have our new titles in one place for patrons of all ages and interests. We hope that you will check out our new reads soon!

We are working to expand our adult non-fiction collection, as well, with biographies and historical works from the 20th century. Look for these new additions in January.

If you are interested in donating to the library, we have added a "Donate to the Library" button on our homepage. We will be adding an "Amazon Smile" feature in the New Year, as well. If you are an Amazon shopper, this will allow you to earmark a portion of Amazon’s profits for our library.

Wishing you a wonderful start to 2023. Please stop in soon, say hello, and browse our materials over a cup of hot chocolate or coffee!