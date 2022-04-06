 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
@ the Bekkum

Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Bekkum Memorial Library new logo 2019

Spring has sprung, Gentle Reader! And that means our bountiful Book Sale at Westby Public Library. Once again our fabulous Friends of the Bekkum Library group is working tirelessly to offer scores of reading material and more in the community room on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. And it’s even better for early bird friends at 8 a.m.!

Are you aware of what these dedicated volunteers have been doing for over a decade to help the library? Well, it is nothing short of phenomenal! Come visit our Westby Public Library and you will see their love and loyalty throughout: Our beautiful artwork from Norway; furniture, shelving, coffee and tea station, magazines, just to name a few!

And now April 9 the library will receive hundreds of dollars from this sale to use for our library and programming. This is a huge fundraiser for our library.

These Friends of Bekkum make us a better library. We thank you from the bottom of our books … and our hearts.

