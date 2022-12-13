Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Oh you better watch out…because Santa Claus is coming to town — more specifically the Bekkum Library Community Center!

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the jolly old elf himself will be waiting to hear your heart’s desire at this family event! Come and enjoy a free spaghetti lunch. I’ve preemptively apologized to Santa about getting spaghetti sauce in his beard. (Actually I kind of wanted to watch him eat it…) Alas, he assured me that while his belly will already be filled like a bowl full of jelly; he will be happy to take a “reindeer bag” to go. Don’t miss the cookie decorating station as well!

Westby’s Hansen’s IGA is donating all the fixings for this homemade meal prepared by yours truly! Manager Nicole took my list and checked it twice; we are so very appreciative for this tremendous gift for our community.

Westby high school choir director, Tara Lyons, will be delighting us with live piano music to get us in the holiday spirit! A new elf will be joining the party as well. Keith Kenyon will be Santa’s helper along with our terrific Friends of the Bekkum members, Susan Anderson, Sue Jacobsen and Kim Wahl. They will be passing out presents for every little girl and boy! And there may be some surprises for the grownups who are kids at heart as well.

Meanwhile, the Westby public library also wants to celebrate our local author, John Armbruster. This unforgettable true story, “Tailspin,” just won the American Writing Award for Best Book of 2022 for non-fiction. Westby area is bursting with pride! Copies are available at our Bekkum Library.

Before I leave, here are some of my favorite holiday reads for our children: “Home for the Holidays” by Sesame Street Scribbles.

This book is filled with kindness and diversity for all traditions and cultures. Then watch out for the pickles in “Hershel and the Hannukkah Goblins” by Eric Kimmel and Trina Schart Hyman. And last, but certainly not least, memories come flooding back as I recall my dad reading “The Night Before Christmas” while we awaited this visit from St. Nicholas. Originally published on Dec. 23, 1823, this poem was written by Clement Clarke Moore and remains my family’s tradition.

I hope this finds you in the holiday spirit. It’s real, you know…