Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our public library has been a cozy haven on these windy days in Westby! A chilly spring break blew students in for reading, puzzles and games... Of course there’s always a snack for these growing patrons. We love being a safe destination of learning and enlightenment. Familiar faces find comfort in our sofas and chairs while using the internet or catching up on community news. When the aroma of a freshly brewed cup of coffee reaches you, all seems well. Bekkum Library delights in these days as we wait for spring…and wait…and wait.

Meanwhile, we are busily preparing for awesome programs later this spring and throughout the summer months! Next month we celebrate our indispensable volunteers. So many community members help make us better. Then planting porch pots and highlighting nature’s glory are in the works for a fun event later in May.

Our Little Tots Story Time is its own growing garden of readers and creators. We can’t wait to get out on the patio so we can get messy with science and art! Stories and snacks finish off our time together. We are making friends while learning about the world around us.

Last week the library celebrated its final Carve-In at the Bekkum, as the event continues to become bigger and better every year. As a result, the Carve-In will enjoy more space in a new community venue next year. It’s been a privilege for Bekkum to host these incredible carvers for so many years. While bittersweet, the event will continue to thrive and grow in its new space.

We are ready to leap as we wait for Mother Nature to bring her promise of renewal. Get some seeds for your garden from our free Seed Exchange. We look forward to your visit.

